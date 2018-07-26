Image example Free and fast internet, Google believe, go make Nigerians begin follow do tins wey dem no fit do before

Internet search engine Google on Thursday launch Google Station wey be dia fast speed internet stations for Lagos, Nigeria.

Wetin go dey sweet pipo belle na say e no go cost anytin to use di station, because na free!

For event inside Lagos Google announce dia partnership with Nigeria to bring free and fast internet to di masses.

Places wey Google Station free internet dey now

The Palms shopping mall, Lekki

Landmark events centre, Victoria Island

University of Lagos, Akoka

MMA2 (Domestic Airport)

Ikeja City Mall, Alausa, Ikeja

Computer Village, Ikeja

Google Station wey don launch for Lagos go allow Nigerians to enjoy internet wey dey 'fast, reliable and no go drop', all dey need na to dey any of di six locations wey Google Stations wey dey di city.

Nigeria no be di first kontri wia Google don do dis kain tin for - India, Mexico, Thailand and Indonesia.

Image example VP Yemi Osinbajo come Lagos to tok for di Google for Nigeria event

Google Kontri Director for Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, say di plan na to make sure say more Nigerians participate for digital economy.

Google say anyone wey wan use dia free internet no need to worri about mago-mago pipo wey wan tiff dia personal information because di wan dem don do am, e no fit happun.

By di end of 2019, Google go carri dis free internet service reach 200 locations for five Nigerian cities join Lagos — Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kaduna, Enugu and Ibadan

UK company Cable wey dey test an rank braodband internet all over di world say di speed of di Google Station go reach 30 megabits per second (Mbps). Meanwhile di average internet speed wey dey Nigeria na 1.86 Mbps.