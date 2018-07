Goment wan block internet porn site

Image copyright Getty Images Image example 21 year old musician, Jemimah Kansiime go jail say dey produce and sell porn for di kontri for 2015

Internet Service Providers don collect marching order to block 27 websites wey dey "play porn" on top internet.

Di list of website get 10 international porn sites and 17 local websites wey dey advertise blue feem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo wey no gree say e dey go against right to privacy

Dis order go take effect for Uganda.

Tori be say di join bodi wey dey supervise communication for di kontri, Uganda Communications Commissiondon tell internet service providers say make dem block 27 websites wey dey "play porn for Uganda".

Dis one dey come as Uganda pipo still dey vex for dia goment on top di social media tax wey pipo dey tok say na to block freedom of speech.

Di goment bin wan get machine wey go dey find pornography but dem no get am.

Dem no support media player for your device 'Sex na normal thing'

According to tori pipo, e be like say big internet providers neva ansa di directive, even as di chairpesin for di kontri Pornographic Control Committee tell tori pipo say dem go penalize providers wey no gree do am.

Some sabi pipo dey tok say di internet service providers fit push make dem change di rules even as dem tok say wit di way wey porn don enta dem internet weda dis move go even affect as pipo dey watch porn.

Uganda start with di law against pornography for 2014 wen dem sign amenta law.

Di committee wey dey control porn for di kontri bin wan get machine wey go show wia for internet get pornography for inside.

Dem no support media player for your device Meet di NIgerian woman wey dey sell sex toys

For 2015, dem arrest 21 year old musician, Jemimah Kansiime say dey produce and sell porn for di kontri.