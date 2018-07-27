Image copyright Getty Images Image example Total lunar eclipse for Montevideo, Uruguay, for 2014

Dis Friday, 27 June 2018, di world go see di longest "blood moon" eclipse for dis 21st Century.

Wen di total eclipse happun, di moon go turn one kain red colour or sometin wey look like brown.

E go last for one hour, 43 minutes.

Pipo wey dey Africa, Europe, Middle East, Australia, most of Asia and South America go fit see am from 9pm dis night.

For dis same night and next few days, Mars go near Earth well-well since 2003 - and e go dey clear like "bright red star" for places wia di sky clear.

Why di eclipse go last so long?

Di Moon go pass through di centre of Earth shadow, for di shadow widest point.

Image copyright SPL Image example Dis go be di longest 'blood moon' dis century

Wia di eclipse go show pass?

Wia sky dey clear and cloud no dey. Dis ogbonge tin go show for almost everiwia around di world, but e no go reach North America.

Di different stage of total lunar eclipse

Penumbral eclipse begin: Dis wan start wen di outside (and lighter) part of di Earth shadow begin move across di Moon

Partial eclipse begin: Dis stage dey start wen di darker, inner part of di Earth shadow (umbra) begin cover di Moon

Total eclipse begin: Dis wan dem dey also call am totality. Dis dey happun wen di umbra totally cover di Moon, wey go make di colour change to brown wey dey like red

Maximum eclipse: Di middle of totality

Total eclipse end: Di umbra begin move from di Moon face afta totality

Partial eclipse end: Earth umbra don leave di surface of di Moon

Penumbral eclipse end: Di outer part of di shadow (penumbra) don waka comot from Moon

E from: timeanddate.com