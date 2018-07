Students don drag Nigerian University go court say dem pursue dem because of school fees

Image copyright ROSLAN RAHMAN Image example Di students say November 2018 na di last chance to go NYSC

Students for di University of Port Harcourt for south-south Nigeria don drag di university go court afta di school bin pursue dem say dem pay school fees late.

Dem say make di university give dem dia certificate and mobilise dem for National Youth Service Corps as dem don waste two years for house.

Dia lawyer, Kingdom Chukwuezie wey cari di case go Federal High Court for Port Harcourt, say if di students dem don pass all di exams and pay all di fees wey dem suppose pay, say di school no get any reason not to give dem dia certificate.

Kingdom say wetin dem want na for di University to award di students dia certificate, mobilise dem for youth service, refund dem di money for di extra school fees dem pay den apologise to dem for newspapers and radio.

Im come add say di mata dey urgent for dem to mobilise di students for NYSC by November dis year, as di school get rule of two years extra for students wey don finish programme to collect dia certificate or go youth service.

Image example Kingdom Chukwuezie

Na certificate we want - Uniport Students

One of di students, wey im name na Godspower, say im graduate for 2016/2017 academic session wia im read Pure and Industrial Chemistry.

Im tell BBC Pidgin say im no sabi wetin im go do again as im life dey standstill two years afta im finish school. Im say, "as e dey now, I no dey go front, I no dey go back."

Anoda student, Tonye wey study Educational Psychology Guidance and Counselling for di faculty of Education say im no sabi wetin im go tell im family pipo wey dey ask am wen e go go Youth service.

Im say: "di tin dey pain me and e dey make me sometimes I no dey fit think well. Na cry I dey cry dey ask God wen dis pipo go free us?"

Students no dey gree pay school fees - Uniport

Di University of Port Harcourt through dia tok-tok pesin Dr William Wodi tell BBC Pidgin say di University no dey wicked anybodi, as dem give dem plenti time to pay dia school fees. Im say di senate even agree say make dem pay di fees two times - wey be N24,500 per semester but di students no gree pay.

Dr Wodi come explain say di University policy na for students wey no fit pay di fees to write letter say dem wan defer dia school sake of money no dey or health mata or for personal reason.