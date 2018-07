Image copyright Cross River state/Twitter Image example Govnor Ben Ayade

Goment for Cross Rivers state, south-south Nigeria don tok say Cameroon goment soldiers and southern Cameroon Ambazonia fighters dey smuggle weapons enta Nigeria.

Di state govnor Sam Ayade also say Ambazonia fighters wey dey fight for Independence for Cameroon dey recruit pipo for di state wey dey share border with Cameroon.

Christian Ita, wey be tok tok pesin for di govnor, confam dis tori to BBC News Pidgin.

According to Ita, ''Na for Cross River goment weekly security council meeting wey di govnor dey do wit military and police service commanders for di state, im first hear say security operatives from Cameroon dey use 27 weak routes for border carry weapons enta.''

Ita tok say ''Di guvnor tok say di forces bin dey recruit pipo from Nigeria through Cross River enta di Ambazonia forces to fight battle for dem against Cameroon goment troops'.'

Image copyright @GovAmba -Twitter Image example Since October 1, 2017 wey di group declare freedom from Republic of Cameroon na im katakata increase for southern Cameroon

Southern Cameroon palava na to blame for Cross River wahala

Govnor Ayade blame di security palava for southern Cameroon on top wetin Cross River don begin face.

Im say, ''...eighty per cent of di security wahala we dey deal wit na sake of di war wey dey happun near our border."

Di five percent English speaking population for southern Cameroon wan separate from di rest of di kontri unto say dem dey suffer discrimination for education, justice and economic mata but Cameroon presido Paul Biya no gree for di mata.

Christian Ita, tok tok pesin for Cross River say dem also see say crime for di state don increase.

''No be say we dey cari blame give pipo for southern Cameroonians for di crime wey don increase for Cross River state, but di movement of weapons and fighters inside di state get hand for why crime don increase.'' ma wetin im add.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cross River go need Federal goment to help dem unto dia weak border mata

Which way forward?

Cross River na state wey tourism na big business so crime for e domot no be wetin di goment wan hear.

Since di security palava dey for international border, di govnor feel say only federal goment fit handle di kwanta well well.

But state goment don begin do di one dem fit do.

One solution na to recruit dia own state security pipo wey dem name Homeland Security and give dem all di support dem go need.

Dem dey collabo wit federal goment security agencies likes Department for State Security (DSS) to also support state Homeland Security.

Image copyright Solomon Amabo Image example One of di refugee camp for Obudu wia pipo wey dey run from di southern Cameroon crisis dey stay

Wetin to go happun to legit southern Cameroon refugees?

Cross River na home to around 40,000 refugees from southern Cameroon wey run comot wen Cameroon and Ambazonia forces start dia fight fight.

State goment don tok say notin do dem, as dem go continue to give dem support.

Di state goment still tok say e dey important make federal goment torchlight who and who dey enta Nigeria border towns from Cameroon, make dem no do mistake to open door for fighters.