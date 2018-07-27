Ghana pastor wey dem murder for Cameroon en family want justice

Image copyright Ebenezer Attoh

Family of Ghanaian missionary wey dem kill for Cameroon dey demand for justice after claims say Cameroonian army wey kill am.

Di missionary, late Isaac Attoh, who dey plus Destiny Impact Ministry for Accra travel go Cameroon to run en own ministry.

According to en family, he go Cameroon by road den arrive on di 13th July, 2018 but as he dey continue en trip go di village wey di church dey di next day, he catch Batibo wey dem kill am 14th July, 2018.

Ebenezer Attoh, brother of di deceased reveal say "dem bury en body witout di consent of di family or government of Ghana, we hear say e be strategy by Cameroon government to cover di issue."

Family of di deceased say dem want support from government make dem bring di deceased en body back to Ghana for proper burial.

Also, dem dey hope say United Nations den Africa Union go try final solution for di evils den crimes wey dey happen for Cameroon.

Chaw people die for Cameroon sake of di tensions wey dey der, dem imprison hundreds wey thousands escaped across di border go Nigeria.