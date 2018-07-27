Ghana government increase Daily Minimum Wage by 10 percent

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For 2007, Ghana do new cedi note

Di Ghana National Tripartite Committee (NTC) on Thursday announce 10 per cent increase in the daily minimum wage for Ghanaian workers starting January 2019.

What dis dey mean be say di new minimum wage be GH¢10.65, e move up from di previous GH¢9.68.

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations den Labour Relations Ignatius Baffour Awuah reveal say dem arrive at di decision after series of meetings between gofment, labour den employee associations over di last four months.

Mr Awuah add say all organisations wey dey pay people below di new Daily Minimum Wage for adjust wages upward January, 2019.

Secretary General of Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, point out say dem agree to di 10 per cent wage increase sake of di current state of di economy, but he add say next year dem go try negotiate for decent housing give workers.

Gofment say dem go stay committed to improving di incomes of workers for Ghana for both private den public sector.