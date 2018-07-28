Image copyright Getty Images Image example Vice president Yemi Osinbajo say goment dey chook eye inside di end SARS mata.

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo don tell BBC Pidgin say goment dey chook eye inside demand of di pipo to end di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) ontop tori say dem dey do anyhow.

According to Osinbajo, di action of SARS, or anybody for dat mata where dem dey attack civilians no pure and e no make sense at all.

Di main job of di SARS na to chooke eye inside cases of armed robbery, vandalism and kidnapping but pipo accuse dem say no be dat one dem dey do at all.

Di end SARS campaign start ontop social media last year wit demand for goment to scrap di squad ontop many tori dem wey come out say SARS officers dey very brutal, dey arrest pipo, torture pipo any how come also extort dem join.

Thousands of pipo na im bin sign petition wen dem submit for national assembly to scrap di squad, but months afta Nigerians still dey complain bitterly say notin don change at all.

Image copyright PoliceNG_PCRRU/Twitter Image example Dis SARS na di government security force wey dey put eye on top crime mata for Nigeria

"I don tok to di Inspector General and di president too dey expect full report ontop some of di tins wey don happun., some of di tins wey we don see, we don see plenti videos ontop di mata."

"As we dey try to ensure say di police work go as e suppose go against armed robbery and some of di bad tins for di society, e also dey important say SARS and anyone else wey be law enforcement agent recognise di right of di pipo say you no fit just treat pipo anyhow." Na so Osinbajo tok.

"I fit assure you say goment dey chook eye inside di mata seriously and I hope say we go fit address am very soon." Na so Osinbajo tok.

Police bin don open mouth ontop di mata say reform SARS and not end SARS na di way to go.