Dis go be di longest 'blood moon' dis century

Nigerians don enta social media to ask who see di red moon afta tori say e go show on Friday, July 27.

While some pipo no see am, odas dey look di mata wella weda e get sometin to do with juju.

Lunar eclipse dey happun wen di earth shadow block di connection wey di moon and di sun get.

Plenti movies for Nigerian and abroad don dey tok di different tins wey dis moon fit mean. Examples na "Egg of Life" and "Vampire Diaries".

Traditionalist tok say dis kain tin call for sacrifice

Wetin Native doctor dey tok on top di mata?

Oloye Idowu Olukunle get anoda mouth for di mata.

E tok say for sometin like dis one to happun mean say pipo must to gada prepare sacrifice so dat bad luck no go follow dem.

E follow add say dis days pipo no really dey care like dat or like dem bn dey care before again.

Pipo for social media ontop di Lunar Eclipse mata

Pipo enta social media to tok wetin dem understand inside why di moon dey red.

Dis pesin tok say di red moon dey fulfil prophesy wey dey di Christian Bible.

Dis pesin quote Koran on top di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @Lexiemarshalle Apparently there will be a blood moon tomorrow night.

9ja witches dey ready for the party. pic.twitter.com/16m9EvkXfD — Dr Miami of Nigeria (@Lexiemarshalle) July 26, 2018

Dis pesin tok say di moon mean say Nigerian witches dey ready to payry.