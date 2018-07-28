Image copyright EPA Image example More and more accuse don comot against Theodore McCarrick

Pope Francis don accept di resign letter of popular US cardinal Theodore McCarrick wey dey face accuse say im sexually assault one teenager almost 50 years ago.

Di 88 year old former catholic archbishop of Washington don become di first man to comot di College of Cardinal.

Father Theodore McCarrick go do "penance and prayer" until im court case finish, na wetin Vatican tok.

For June officials for US Church say di accuse carry weight. But McCarrick say im "no remember" di abuse wey dem accuse am of.

Since den more allegation don comot.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Former US President George W Bush and Theodore McCarrick

Di 88 year old na one of di most popular US cardinals and one of powerful Catholic leaders to face abuse accuse.

Wetin Vatican tok?

For statement, di Vatican say Pope Francis don accept McCarrick resign letter from di cardinalate and dem don order im suspension from di exercise of public ministry.

Di statement also say dem don isolate am "for life of prayer and penance until im judge im matter for court ".

As im resign im means say di titles dem of Cardinal and "your eminence" go comot from am na wetin tok for Twitter.