Police for Delhi, India arrest two Nigerians wit one lady from Kenya ontop suspicion say dem be drug supplier

Nine Nigerians wey carri cocaine join bodi don fall police trap for India, according to tori.

Police arrest di nine of dem as suspect wey dey sell drugs for Mumbai.

Di Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) for India wey carry out di arrest say dem recover 104 grams of cocaine and nine grams of mephedrone from di men.

Dem say di men attack dem wit knives wen dem approach dem.

"On Friday night (27 July), our officers wey dey patrol South Mumbai area bin don near di Eastern Freeway wen dem sight some foreigners wey dey hang around like say dem be suspects under di bridge."

"Di officers approach dem, bin wan search dem wen two of dem come bring out knife attack dem, wen dem try to run our officers wey don already injure overpower dem." Na so one ANC officer tok.

For India you fit spend up to 20 years for prison if dem catch you wit large quantity of cocaine.

Di men dem arrest na na Charles Ifini Ijia, 27, Okoro Jems Aja, 38, Mascells John Dino,32, Samuel Baju Okeni,30, Ken Kon Ishmel,37, Kofi Jems Romalik, 30, Chikku Fry, 43, Nanna Harisans Agvu, 28, and Joku Humai Vachuku Pais, 32 according to tori pipo MumbaiMirror.

You fit spend up to 20 years for prison for India if dem gbab you wit cocaine wey pass 100grams

Investigators say three of di men also follow join for anoda attack ontop men of di ANC Worli unit during anodar operation to gbab one Nigerian wey dey sell cocaine for Byculla on 19 July. Four police officers injure for dat attack.

Although dem escape dat time, police don dey on di look out for dem come increase dia night patrol ontop di mata.