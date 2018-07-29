Image copyright Thelexash Image example Simi

As Nigeria don dey do some state elections and as tins dey set for di 2019 genral elections, different tori on how make pipo wise-up dey full news.

From campaigns wey dem go tok say make young pipo register and get dia PVC to oda one like say make pipo shine dia eye well well before politicians do dem mago mago.

And as dis one dey, sometimes some tori go just spread like wild fire.

Gist: On Saturday, 28 local newspaper for Nigeria (LeadersNG) drop headline say "EXCLUSIVE: @BankyW, @DebolaLagos, @SympLySimi, others contracted with Two Hundred Million Naira (₦200m) to launch #67MillionYouth initiative for Buhari's re-election bid."

Wen di headline drop na so young pipo for di kontri start dey tok dia say why celebs go do dat kain tin.

Young pipo dey important for politicians ahead of di 2019 elections.

Wetin don appun: Some of di artist put hand for head say "wetin dey appun," we no get hand for any campaign or collect moni from anybody.

Di article by LeadersNG tok say di pipo wey dey run 67millionyouth Initiative dey work for President Muhammadu Buhari re-election mata.

Dem add say na one presidency source wey make dem no call im name tell di tori pipo for LeadersNG dat di Senior Special adviser to di president on Social Investment Programs, Ismael Ahmed dey behind di project.

Di 67million initiative wey di tori pipo claim say dey support Presido Buhari get website and for di site dem dia mission na to "oragnise and leverage on di block vote for di interest of di youth."

Dia about us cari say "67Million Initiative na coalition of Nigerians wit mandate to arrange active youth participation for politics and leadership for Nigeria. 67 Million na di estimated numba of young pipo between 18-45 currently for Nigeria…"

Wen singer Simi see di tori, she no waste time tok her own for di mata.

She enta Twitter post her church mind ontop di whole tori.

"If you even know me, you know wetin I stand for. I no dey pretend about am!"

"I dey even vex say I gats defend myself ontop some wey no true and dey stupid."

Banky W, anoda singer wey di article follow accuse don respond to di accuse.

Image copyright Instagram/Bankywellington Image example Banky W say im hand no dey for wetin di tori pipo tok

"Those of una wey dey share di tori wey no correct as e concin #67MillionYouth, suppose also share my own tori. Tanks a bunch."

Some celebs and oda young pipo dey part of di 67MillionYouth initiative wey dem see as way wey gofment go hia dia voice and dem go get chance to vote for who dem want for di 2019 general elections.

Youth wey go vote dey more dan 40% of Nigeria population and e no go dey hard to see why politicians go need dia vote.

Of recent, celebs don dey loud mouth for some of di mata wey dey affect Nigeria like policy and violence.

Some of dem don follow join bodi sef do peaceful protest say make tins change for di kontri and di major dem dey alwys tok be say di future na now - young pipo gats stand for dia right.