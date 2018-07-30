Why 1,000 army, air force, police dey go Zamfara to jam bandits

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria goment don tok say dem dey send heavy force go fight bandits for Zamfara wey dey north of di kontri because fuel depot facility bin no dey near and dem no fit do proper investigation for di area before.

Many pipo don die for di state on top di gbege as, attackers wey goment neva identify who dem be, dey attack pipo for villages anyhow.

E no tay wey on July 24, di bandits attack villages for Mashema district for Zurmi local goment.

15 pipo die on June 2 afta gunmen attack Zakuna village for Anka local goment and e pass 10 pipo wey suspected cattle rustlers kill two weeks later.

Garba Shehu, wey be di Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on top media mata, bin announce say goment don gada 1,000 military force wey get army, air force, police and civil defence inside.

E say di goment don decide say mbah o, dem no go joke wit di bandits wey dey kill pipo for di state.

Dis kain attack for Kizara village for June 2013 dey very common for Zamfara state

Mr Shehu say goment don find way to solve di problem wey no allow dem fight di bandits as dem wan fight am.

President Buhari don already go Zamfara to see for imsef wetin dey happun

President Buhari don already order say make di Nigerian Air Force start to move fighter aircraft from Katsina airport, wey no far from Zamfara, so dem go fit start to enta di same trouser wit di bandits sharp-sharp.

E don tey wey pipo dey suffer plenti attack from attackers wey dey tiff cattle and destroy property

Di goment don also authorise correct satellite surveillance technology wey go helep dem dey see as di bandits dey waka and wia dem dey.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, say now di army and oda security service don get beta equipment and don ginger to face di problem.