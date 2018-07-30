Image copyright Getty Images

Gunmen bin attack Ndop prison for Ngoketunja division, Northwest region free 163 prisoners, den burn de prison for Saturday night breaking Sunday, but some prisoners don return even as deh di still search for odas.

Just now tori from Ndop prison for Ngoketunja division, Northwest region na say some prisoners don di go back for prison afta gunmen bin attack de prison, put fire for de prison.

Authorities di plan for send de prisoners for Bamenda Central prison as place no deh for put the prisoners weh deh go back.

Even as some prisoners di go back, security forces di look for de prisoners weh gunmen free for Ndop prison afta gunmen attack and burn de prison.

"Na about 50 secessionists enta Ndop prison area, deh succeed for break main entrance, free de prisoners den put fire for de prison, Benoit Emvoutou William, administrative authority tok for national radio.

Anglophone crisis weh e start since two years take reach another level with killings, kidnap and burning for goment and Ambazonia forces don pass mark.

Wen dis attack happen deh shoot two security guard, but up to now w nova bi clear if deh kidnap one but later lef e as some report say deh kidnap one wardress but, no man no die.

Security forces from Kumbo don join deh search for catch de prisoners dem weh de gunmen free.

Also for Southwest region, gunmen attack police station, burn part of de station plus commissioner e moto.