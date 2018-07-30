Image copyright SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty

De Social Democratic Front, SDF, main opposition party hold e national executive, NEC meeting and deh gree say Elections Cameroon, ELECAM, election bodi get for komot all polling unit for military barracks as law tok.

"ELECAM respect law, komot all polling unit from military barracks, president and chief palace dem", na one of the decisions weh Social Democratic From, SDF main opposition party take for NEC meeting for Bamenda.

John Fru Ndi , SDF party chairman sign de release as weh de main opposition party put commission for dong with Honourable Joseph Mbah Ndam and Cyprian Awudu Mbaya for front pipo weh deh go for shine eye for ELECAM make e respect law.

But dis no bi de only decision as SDF also ask ELECAM for tok solution weh deh get for make sure say kontri pipo weh Anglophone crisis make dem run go oda parts for kontri and Nigeria, go vote.

Cameroon go vote for president on October 7 as president Biya announce for July 9 and tweet say yi too go bi candidate afta.

Just now, parties di put dia plan for dong for see how deh elections go waka and na so SDF di plan how deh go do campaign before elections. SDF too di call all voters for go collect dia cards quick-quick.

