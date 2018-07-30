Image copyright Getty Images

For di first time in forty years, voters for Zimbabwe dey cast ballot today and one name wey no go dey ballot paper na Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe, wey be di founding president of di southern African kontri, comot last year afta military put hand for goment.

Di main pipo wey dey contest today election na current President Emmerson Mnangagwa wey dey ruling Zanu-PF party and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Mr Chamisa dey challenge to become Zimbabwe youngest president

Parliament and local elections dey follow on Monday.

Mr Mugabe bin tok on Sunday say im no go vote for im own party.

Tori be say plenti pipo wey neva vote before fit show, plus including young pipo wey neva reach 35 years old.