University of Ibadan na Nigeria best school?

Image copyright University of Ibadan Image example Hostel for University of Ibadan

University of Ibadan (UI) for Oyo state, south west Nigeria don comot as di number one university for Nigeria according one report wey dem just release for abroad.

UI beat University of Nigeria, Nsukka for Enugu state wey cari second and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for Osun state wey cari third.

Even though Convenant University for Ota, Ogun state na im cari fourth, di report tok say if na for private university levels for Nigeria, na Convenant tanda for first position.

But before current and former students of U.I, wey be di oldest university for Nigeria begin dey show diasef on top dis report, make dem know say if na for di world ranking, U.I na number 1073.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Queen of England and her husband, Prince Philip visit University of Ibadan for 1956

Who cari dis ranking come and how dem rank universities?

Webometrics, wey be ranking of universities for world, dey based on di kain way universities dey use internet well well as part of dia education strategy.

Na di work of Cybermetrics Lab wey be research group of di Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), one of di biggest science and technology research sabi pipo for Europe.

Cybermetrics dey rank more than 20,000 universities all over di world and di tins dem dey chook eye for include;

Di way universities get presence for internet

Di way universities dey use internet teach

Di way dem use internet spread dia research

Di quantity and quality of free informate dem dey generate for students

Di international level of di university

For dia website tok say dem no send di design of university website or di number pipo wey dey visit di websites.

So no be academic ranking, U.I cari first?

No be lie say, U.I na ogbonge university but no be for di Webometrics we go know which level dem dey, weda for Nigeria, Africa or world.