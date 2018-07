Ortom: Na Buhari dey use lawmakers 'impeach' Benue governor - Spokesman

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Tori wey dey gain ground na how lawmakers for central Nigerian state of Benue don send 'impeachment notice' give di governor, Samuel Ortom.

Na eight lawmakers gada for di state house of assembly to impeach di governor.

But di spokesman of di govnor, Mr. Terver Akase tell BBC News Pidgin say na President Muhammadu Buhari and di federal goment dey remote control di state lawmakers.

E say na police and security agencies cari di lawmakers go di House of Assembly for wia dem impeach di govnor.

Akase tok say, ''Dis seven lawmakers plus di former speaker wey dem impeach before, na dem sack di govnor, come give am seven days to comot for goment house''.

Image example On Tuesday 24 July, 38 House of Representatives members run leave ruling ALL Progressives Congress

Akase add put say na Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey control di police and security pipo unto say na only im get di kain power.

Im still say wetin dis lawmakers dey do no follow law.

APC mass defection: 'Maybe rice price go reduce'

BBC Pidgin dey try follow presidency tok dia own on top di mata but Femi Adeshina, di Special Adviser on media and publicity tok say dem no get any comment for now.

President Buhari no dey kontri as e dey visit Togo, wia im don yan say e no too bother as some politicians don leave im party.