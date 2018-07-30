Image example Kano State House of Assembly Complex

E be like say Monday na impeachment day for Nigeria, from Benue and now Kano, wia dem don impeach di Speaker of di State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Atta.

Dem don swear in new Speaker, Alhassan Rurum.

How di mata go be say like 27 lawmakers on Monday morning sign di impeachment notice wey dem serve to di Speaker wen im enta di House.

Dem also impeach di Major Leader of di House and replace am wit Bappa Babba, while Kabiru Hassan na di new Deputy Majority Leader and Abdulrahaman Madari go be di Chief Whip.

Na all about 2019 elections

Ogbonge political editor for Rahama Radio Kano Mohammed Abdullahi Walih tell BBC Pidgin say di impeachment of Kano state speaker Abdullahi Ata get somtin to do wit calculation for di 2019 elections.

Walih wey don cover Kano politics for 15 years yan say e speak to some members of di assembly two days ago wey tell am say dem go remove di former speaker becos e no gree dem to impeach Deputy govnor Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

"Wetin happen na calculation for di 2019 election wey dey come, di deputy governor still dey loyal to former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and e hold meeting wit Kwankaso supporters recently wia he chant Kwankwasiya, so di govnor pipo feel say na slap on dia face, na im dem wan use assembly remove am."

But di assembly tok say dem remove Ata becos of corruption, late coming and say e no sabi work.

Kano na one of di hottest political area for Nigeria because e get high potential for number of voters and as former governor Kwankwaso go back to PDP many pipo dey wait to see wetin go happen for di election period.