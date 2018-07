Image copyright Goment of Ghana Image example Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko set up committee make dem review AMERI deal

Ghana goment new AMERI deal arrangement from Mahama en $510 million dollars to $1.375 billion dey borst Ghanaians dema minds.

Menerz dey raise concerns ova di fact dat how say di same goment during opposition brand di AMERI deal as corrupt wit claims say di deal be inflated by $150 million go now want pay $1.3 billion for di same power plant.

Energy think thank Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) describe di new deal as "very expensive" wey dem give di following explanation as dema justification.

According to ACEP under di previous deal, Ghana go own di power plant in 5 years under di Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) afta dem pay di outstanding balance of $339 million.

Under di proposed amendment, government make commitment say dem go pay $39 million of di $91.16 million outstanding amount for part of di original AMERI contract wey dem execute, dis go bring direct government payments to AMERI to $210million.

From di new deal wey government dey propose, Mytilineos International Trading Company Ltd pledge say dem go help settle part of government en outstanding debt, in exchange dem take over AMERI for 15 years during which Ghana government go pay dem $75 million.

Senior Staff for Volta River Authority (VRA) den oda institutions kick against di deal.