Wahala don land di domot of Eze Madumere di Deputy Governor of Imo State eastern Nigeria as lawmakers for di State House of Assembly vote on Monday to impeach and replace am sharp sharp wit foma Head of Service Calistus Okenze.

Di impeachment bin come afta 19 out of di 27 members of assembly vote against am say im disappear for office for three months without reason among oda issues.

Court order come for Monday morning say make lawmakers no comot Mr Madumere but dem no listen.

Di lawmakers no look Imo State High Court face wey bin hold dem hand until dem don settle mata wey dey court.

More tori about di mata go follow.