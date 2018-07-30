Image copyright Oladele 'P' Image example Oyinkansola tok say na di side you dey go determine wetin you go do

Friend zone for pop culture all around di world no dey get good rep at all. Di belief be say, if to pipo wey no dey di same sex be friends, e only be a mata of time before e go move enta anoda level.

Dis kain thinking don bring up concept of just friends wen pesin ask wetin be dia relationship, dem fit say "just friends".

Singer Adekunle Gold for im big hit wey im call 'Friend Zone', also tok about di mata lik na problem, say "I say make you come my house, you dey call me your broda".

Dis, according to some of di young pipo wey we follow yarn fit mean say more dey for front of di relationship.

But e mean say di friendship wey dem get no be goals.

Well, Tosin describe di friend zone as wen two pipo be friends and one of dem get romantic feelings for di oda pesin..

Social media don dey tok di mata.

Wetin young pipo tink about di mata?

"Wetin dey our mind now na sex"

Wetin dey cause di bad rep around friend zone na di way wey youths dey do sex.

We dey generation wey everibodi wan sleep with everibodi. Guys dey feel say dem chance to sleep with woman wey put dem for friendzone.

"Man/ woman relationship no dey common"

No be common tin to see pipo wey dey friends of opposite sex no siddon try change status,

Pipo wey dey use "friend zone" define dia relationship, dey do am because dem wan be more than friends.

Di pipo wey dey use am, wan be sometin wey dey more than just friends. No be plenti pipo dey relationship wey friendzone na di final destination of dem waka.

"Friend Zone na how you take see am"

Oyinkansola no gree say friend zone na bad tin but na according to pesin wey you ask.

She say "Wen I dey wit pesin say e be my friend, I go tell am with mouth say dis na wia di mata dey o. We be friends. Dat na wetin friend zone mean for me."