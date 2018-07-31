Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki don deny say im call Senator Dino Melaye 'clown'.

Di number three Nigeria citizen say e no true wetin im fellow senator and former Nasarawa govnor Abdullahi Adamu tok give tori pipo.

Dem no support media player for your device 'Dino dey do like agbero'

Tori be say Mr Adamu bin tok say Mr Saraki tell am say Mr Melaye na clown for private gist wey dem gist.

But oga Saraki do statement give tori pipo say lai-lai, im fit tok dat kain tok because im believe say Mr Melaye don perfrom beta pass oga Adamu for Senate.

"As e concern number of bill wey im don sponsor, motions wey im don raise and contribution to debates, e clear say dem no fit compare Adamu seven years to Melaye three years."

Dem no support media player for your device APC mass defection: 'Maybe rice price go reduce'

Mr Saraki say no be today wey Senator Adamu don dey tell lies and insult on top im head but na respect im dey respect am, dat na why im no dey follow am yan.

Pipo for Nigeria bin para wen tori land say oga Melaye disappear wen im wan go Kogi state to asnwer court case.

Di senator tok say bad pipo bin wan kidnap am so im climb tree to escape.

And put for Twitter say im no go eva stop to dey tok for im pipo.

Even as some pipo dey hail am say 'wedon sir'...

odas no understand how di tori fit be like dat.