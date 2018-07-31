Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di join bodi ontop corruption mata for Nigeria, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), don link govnor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to N22bn fraud.

Dem also reveal say 21 members of di Benue State House of Assembly dey under investigation sake of say dem divert N375m wey dem suppose use buy moto.

Governor Ortom neva respond to di allegation wey dey inside report of investigate wey bin start for 2016.

According to di report, di govnor between June 30, 2015 and March 2018 order di withdrawal of N21.3bn from four goment accounts.

For paper, about N19bn out of di money suppose be for payment of six security agencies wey dem send go di state on top di clash between herdsmen and farmers.

However, di EFCC tok say dem pay di security agents less dan N3bn of di money while nobody know wetin happun to di remaining money.