Dem no support media player for your device Tori be say fire brigade don land di area and dem don kwench di fire

Diesel tanker wey explode cause fire for Ecobank head office for Victoria Island, Lagos.

Di fire happun around 8am wen diesel tanker wey dey offload im product for di bank explode.

Tori be say fire service don land for di area and dem don kwench di fire.

So far nobodi don die, but e no dey clear if anybodi wunjor.

Dis na di second time in one month wey tanker go explode for Lagos afta di one wey happun near Otedola Bridge for Lagos-Ibadan express way for June.