Ortom: Why una wan drag Buhari inside Benue state mata? - Femi Adeshina

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari don tok say truth no dey inside claim wey say im get hand for di move by minority members of di Benue State House of Assembly to remove di state govnor, Samuel Ortom.

Tok-tok pesin for di presidency, Femi Adesina for inside statement tok say di allegation na fear-fear because di presido "no go ever dey part of any constitutional act".

On Monday, lawmakers for di central Nigerian state of Benue send 'impeachment notice' give di govnor Ortom.

Na eight lawmakers gada for di state house of assembly to impeach di governor.

Spokesman of di govnor, Mr. Terver Akase tell BBC News Pidgin say na President Muhammadu Buhari and di federal goment dey remote control di state lawmakers.

E say na police and security agencies cari di lawmakers go di House of Assembly for wia dem impeach di govnor and dem no give di oda 22 lawmakers chance to enter.

Akase tok say, ''Dis seven lawmakers plus di former speaker wey dem impeach before, na dem nack di govnor wit impeachment letter, come give deadline of seven days to follow dia action''.

Akase add put say na Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey control di police and security pipo unto say na only im get di kain power.

Akase tok say, ''Na di Federal Goment under di All Progressive Party wey President Buhari dey in charge dey behind dis action.''

''Dem wan cause political katakata to make di state hot for guvnor Ortom to handle.''

''Dem no happi say govnor Ortom don comot for di party [last week].''

Im still say wetin dis eight lawmakers dey do no follow law unto say na at least ten lawmakers suppose impeach sitting govnor.

BBC Pidgin dey try follow presidency tok dia own on top di mata but Femi Adeshina, di Special Adviser for Media and Publicity tok say dem no get any comment for now.

President Buhari no dey kontri as e dey visit Togo wia im don yan say e no too bother as some politicians don leave im party.