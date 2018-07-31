2019 Election: Season of impeachment don start for Nigeria?

Image copyright Getty Images

Just as sabi pipo wey dey chook eye for politics mata for Nigeria don predict tey tey, di first wave of mass impeachment don land yakata for Africa biggest democracy and na wit heavy force e take start.

Three House of Assembly dem for north, east and central regions of di kontri wake up for Monday 30 July, to serve impeachment notice give speaker, deputy govnor and govnor each.

Benue state Govnor Samuel Ortom, na im first drink from di bitter bottle of impeachment wen seven lawmakers plus di former house speaker nack di govnor wit impeachment letter, come give am deadline of seven days to comot.

Di jaguda lawmakers claim say di govnor chook hand inside goment money, come pocket am for imsef.

Ortom answer dem back say since na ten out of thirty lawmakers suppose unite to impeach govnor, dia plan no follow law.

Image example Impeachment river flow enta Kano State House of Assembly on Monday

Next na Kano wia 27 out of 40 lawmakers impeach di Speaker of di State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Atta and sharperly sharperly replace am wit new Speaker, Alhassan Rurum.

Dem also impeach di Major Leader of di House, Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip.

Dis na second time Rurum go tanda for di seat of Kano Speaker, na just last year dem impeach am over wayo mata.

Image copyright Facebook Image example Eze Madumere get accuse of gross negligence

Imo state no cari last as 19 out of 27 lawmakers impeach Eze Madumere, di Deputy Govnor and replace am wit former Head of Service Calistus Okenze.

Court order come for Monday morning say make lawmakers no comot Mr Madumere but dem no wan hear, afta dem accuse Madumere say im comot for office for three months without reason among oda issues.

How impeachment suppose work

Before-before for old Yoruba kingdom, even before oyibo land for Africa, dem sabi how to impeach pipo.

If di council of chiefs wan remove di Oba (King), dem go give am calabash wey poison full inside make e drink.

Today for Nigeria, under di 1999 constitution, impeachment na special weapon for democracy wey lawmakers suppose use to save kontri from bad leaders.

Na special ''vote of no confidence'' wey lawmakers dey suppose use only wen water don pass garri wen leaders dey do anyhow or no get direction.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Di ancestors of current Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, see impeachment kwanta and by-force removal

But dis special power lawmakers get na like poison wen lawmakers abuse am.

No be mistake say, just seven months before di 2019 general elections, na im lawmakers comot impeachment from wia dem keep am come begin use anyhow.

Ogbonge political editor for Rahama Radio for Kano, Mohammed Abdullahi Walih, tell BBC Pidgin say di impeachment of Kano state speaker Abdullahi Ata get somtin to do wit calculation for di 2019 elections.

Walih wey don cover Kano politics for 15 years yan say im tok to some members of di assembly two days ago wey tell am say dem go remove di speaker unto say e no gree dem to impeach Deputy govnor Professor Hafiz Abubakar.

"Wetin happun na calculation for di 2019 election wey dey come, di deputy governor still dey loyal to former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.''

Image copyright AFP Image example E no too tey wey Rabiu Kwankwaso (for left seat) port for di ruling APC go opposition PDP

Dem hold meeting wit Kwankwaso supporters recently wia im shout ''Kwankwasiya'', so di govnor pipo feel say na slap on dia face, na im dem wan use assembly remove am."

Kano state Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje and im former godfather Rabiu Kwankwaso no dey see eye to eye.

Di new speaker don already swear loyalty to di second term plan of Ganduje, President Muhammadu Buhari and di ruling All Progressive Peoples' Congress (APC).

Dis internal party fight-fight na di same wahala wey happun for Benue state and Imo state.

Terver Akase wey be Benue state govnor tok tok pesin tell BBC News Pidgin say, ''Na federal goment under APC wey President Buhari dey in charge dey behind dis impeachment.''

''Dem wan cause political katakata to make di state hot for guvnor Ortom to handle.''

''Dem no happi say govnor Ortom don comot for di party [last week].''

Image copyright AFP Image example Federal lawmakers dey drag mace, di instrument of power for April 2018

Nigeria, which way forward?

Impeachment na di armour lawmakers for Nigeria fit use to protect di constitution and make sure say democracy progress.

But wen lawmakers begin dey use impeachment to battle dia political rivals, den e don become problem.

Di dozens of federal lawmakers wey port from di ruling APC to di opposition Peoples Democratic Party dis July na sign say, di internal battle of political parties na di beginning of di war wey dey come.

Las las, if dis selfish style continue, democracy for Nigeria go enta serious kwanta and go need anoda armour to protect am from di impeachment missile.