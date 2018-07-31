Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some Muslim groups say dis Hakika no be part of dem

Anoda religious sect wey dem dey call "Hakika"don comot for northern Nigeria and di kwesion pipo dey ask na weda dis fit be anoda Boko Haram.

Di sect wey get dia roots for Yola south, Adamawa State for north east Nigeria and get anoda branch for Toto, Nasarawa State, north central Nigeria.

According to one member of di sect wey yan with BBC Hausa service, di sect no get any link or resemblance with Boko Haram and dem dey peaceful. Im say di only tin be say no be everytin wey oda muslims dey do Hakika dey do.

Hakika no dey pray di five daily prayers, fast during month of Ramadan and fornication no be sin for dia eye.

Image example Hakika no dey fast during month of Ramadan

Dis member wey say make BBC no tok im name, explain how di tin be: "For our group, before you go reach level wey you go dey avoid tins like prayer and fasting, you go first go through wetin we dey call 'Tarbiyatul Askaru' wey go make you fully understand who be God and from there you no go see anything as sin."

Some pipo wey dey live for Ngurore for Adamawa State, tell BBC say most of Hakika members na young pipo between di ages of 15-30.

Dia men dey keep afro for head and dem dey always allow men and women to mix for dia gathering.

"Hakika na security threat for Nigeria"

Image copyright Kano State Government Image example Mallam Ibrahim Daurawa

Popular Islamic preacher Mallam Ibrahim Daurawa tok say di earlier goment take action about Hakika di beta becos na security threat dem be for Nigeria.

"How dem go dey claim Islam wey be say dem no dey pray or fast and dey fornicate, even if dey claim say dem dey peaceful, oda muslims go feel say dis na attack on dia religion and fit take action."

Latest tori be say di leaders of di sect dey hide unto say goment dey search for dem for dia strong points wey be Ngurore, Numan (Adamawa) and Toto (Nasarawa state)