Image copyright @AbdulfataAhmed Image example Govnor Abdulfatah and Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki na like 5 and 6

Govnor of Kwara State for north central Nigeria, Abdulfatah Ahmed don cari im load waka comot from di ruling All Progressives Congress.

As di govnor dey road dey go, tori be say di tok-tok pesin of di party Bolaji Abdullahi don also resign im position from di party.

Di govrnor wey announce say im dey go di main opposition People's Democratic Party, na di second govrnor wey go port from APC go PDP, wey one week neva reach,

Bolaji Abdullahi come from Kwara State, wia Nigeria Senate President also come from. Na Saraki bin start di major porting from APC on Tuesday, wen im announce say im time for di party don end.