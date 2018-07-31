Bukola Saraki‏ don park im load comot APC

Image copyright @bukolasaraki

Nigeria Senate president Bukola Sarak on Tuesday announce say im‏ don park im load comot All Progressives Concgress - APC, di kontri ruling party.

'Saraki true-true don port comot APC', na wetin Yusf Olaniyon, di Senate President tok tok pesin canfam to BBC Pidgin.

Di Senate president make di announcement for twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @bukolasaraki I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC). — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) July 31, 2018

At di same time for north central Nigeria, di Kwara State govnor Abdulfatai Ahmed port on Tuesday evening from APC to Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratic Party - PDP.

BBC Pidgin go give more tori later.