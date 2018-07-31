Bukola Saraki don park im load comot APC
Nigeria Senate president Bukola Sarak on Tuesday announce say im don park im load comot All Progressives Concgress - APC, di kontri ruling party.
'Saraki true-true don port comot APC', na wetin Yusf Olaniyon, di Senate President tok tok pesin canfam to BBC Pidgin.
- How 38 Reps, 15 Senators dump APC party
- Rabiu Kwankwaso, Dino Melaye and 13 oda APC Senators don cross enta PDP
Di Senate president make di announcement for twitter.
At di same time for north central Nigeria, di Kwara State govnor Abdulfatai Ahmed port on Tuesday evening from APC to Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratic Party - PDP.
BBC Pidgin go give more tori later.