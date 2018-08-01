Bukola Saraki: Nigeria politics don turn to football?

Image copyright @bukolasaraki

Bukola Saraki, Nigeria Senate president on Tuesday announce say im don comot di kontri ruling party All Progressives Concgress (APC) go back to di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

Yusuf Olaniyon, wey be tok-tok pesin for di senate presido tell BBC Pidgin say "true-true Saraki don port comot APC.

As Saraki don change jersey so, Nigerians dey wonda weda politics don turn to football.

Some dey wonda sef if oga Saraki name suppose dey dictionary.

Anoda tin wey dey confuse pipo na dis PDP to APC to PDP waka.

But wait o, President Buhari go leave APC?