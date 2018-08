Di luxury vehicle tax which government announce after di mid-year budget review go start today, 1st August, 2018.

Di Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) say dem dey roll out di collection of luxury vehicle tax on cars wey get engine capacity of 2950 Cubic Centimetres den over.

Commissioner-General for GRA, Kofi Nti reveal for statement inside say people wey dey own vehicles go pay between GH¢1000.00 and GH¢4000.00 which di Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) go collect give government.

From today, people who get luxury vehicles go pay di tax during di registration dema new vehicles, den people wey get luxury vehicles already go pay during di annual renewal of dema road worthy certificate.

Meanwhile, people who already renew dema road worthy certificates before government start dey collect dis levy go pay on dema next roadworthy renewal date for 2019.

Some category of vehicles wey get over 2950 Cubic Centimetres be exempted from di levy these be people wey own tractors, ambulances, commercial vehicles which dey transport over ten people, commercial vehicles which dey transport goods den and other exemptions which di Finance Minister go exclude.