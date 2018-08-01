Image copyright Andrew Nsoseka

Mayor for Buea, Patrick Ekema Esunge don march for peace but say blood go flow if that conference hold afta Christian Cardinal Tumi and oda religious leaders dem announce say deh wan hold Anglophone general conference, AGC.

Na so Mayor Ekema and e group with plenty security forces dem march from Independence square go reach governor Okalia Bilai e office for give memo for President Biya with one of de worries say make AGC no hold for Buea.

Cardinal Tumi and oda religious leaders bring dis idea last week for Anglophone General Conference, AGC for hold for Buea for August, as start for solution for Anglophone crisis.

De religious leaders dem call for goment and Ambazonia fighters for stop fight immediately so dat shiddon tok fit start.

Patrick Ekema Esunge say na abomination say chief die for bush as Ambazonia fighters bin kidnap eight of dem

Also make goment free all prisoners weh deh get connection with anglophone crisis and stop all court case for de wan dem weh dey prison as correct condition for dem to attend dis conference. But goment tok-tok pesin, Issa Tchiroma Bakary say deh no fit ask goment for free pipo weh deh kill and destroy.

For de march Mayor Ekema also ban bensikin for Buea municipality, for seka say deh di helep Ambazonia fighters.

For seka say deh bin di respect ghost town mayor bin close shops and e announce for de march say e don komot de ban but say if they continue e go close de shops again.

Ekema say na abomination say chief die for bush as Ambazonia fighters bin kidnap eight of dem.

Ambazonia fighters bin free dem afta mayor send warning.