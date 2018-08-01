Bukola Saraki: Wike say di senate presideo get mind to defect
Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, di govnor of Nigeria southern of Rivers don sama congratulations give Senate President Bukola Saraki as e port from ruling All Progressives Congress.
Mr Wike say na courage to comot despite wetin im say na intimidation and harassment from di APC goment.
Im say, "I salute di Senate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor as dem dey bold to say dem no go dey intimidated. I welcome dem to PDP wey don dey rebranded to take ova leadership of di kontri for 2019.
Di govnor vex for federal goment say dem dey use security agencies to do illegal impeachment against Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom afta im defect, say for 2014, serving PDP governors and national assembly members defect go APC and nobodi harass dem.