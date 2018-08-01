Image copyright Twitter/@eunice_atuejide Image example She bin officially announce her candidacy for July 20

Eunice Atuejide wey dey eye to be presidential candidate for Nigeria 2019 election inside on Wednesday say she no be feminist t and say who be feminist.

Tori be say wetin di 39 year old lawyer tok on top photo of only men presidential contestants for 2019 election don turn to quarrel for social media.

E don make thousands of pipo begin twit about Eunice sotey she begin trend afta she post dis tweet.

Skip Twitter post by @eunice_atuejide I'M NOT A FEMINIST!

Na by force?

And who is a feminist?

My friend who won't cook for her husband & kids cos of equality?

The one who always insults men bcos she can? Ladies who won't let men hold doors for them cos it diminishes their value? What does feminism mean?#ANigeria4All — Eunice Atuejide (@eunice_atuejide) August 1, 2018

Wetin make Eunice tok say I no be feminist

Image copyright Twiter/@areafad1 Image example Na dis picture dey cause wahala

Di tok tok start afta she enta Twitter to condemn one picture wey show area fada Charlie Boy wit oday young presidential candidate wit di title "Agreement of All 2019 Progressive/Young/ Independent/ Presidential Aspirants to work together".

She tok say di picture no get any woman for inside. Na afta dat tweet, she start to say she no be feminist because she no like wetin di term represent.

Skip Twitter post 3 by @eunice_atuejide Yet, I hate to be called feminist cos of the way brothers & sisters like you have bastardised the word.

Feminist now means a whole lot of things I most definitely don't want to be identified with.

So bro, I believe in equality, but please don't call me feminist! Tnx#ANigeria4All — Eunice Atuejide (@eunice_atuejide) August 1, 2018

Plenti pipo don start to dey chook mouth inside di mata.

One man tok say e dey sad say dem go reduce di mata of feminism to if woman fit cook.

Skip Twitter post by @OlayinkaFO1 It is rather sad that it is a woman of your learning and exposure that reduces the subject of feminism to culinary affairs. There is more to feminism than who gets to cook. — Olayinka Faderera Olayiwola (@OlayinkaFO1) August 1, 2018

Anoda pesin comment say, e no dey good make you shift pipo wey suppose get your back for election go one side.

Skip Twitter post by @LaideAkin Of course. Not everyone must align as feminist.... but a leader should not antagonize any group of people whom she intends to lead. She hates the word 'feminism'... so why would any right thinking woman who believes in equal rights vote for her? — Wangai (@LaideAkin) August 1, 2018

However, some pipo tink say dem fit see di end game about wetin she wan do with her tweet.

Skip Twitter post by @Sassy_Ij I don't think Eunice really wants to be president,she's smart enough to know it's a long shot. I think she's banking on making herself controversial enough to be relevant and frankly Nigerian men will side with an anti-feminist before they consider a feminist — Ijeoma🌟 (@Sassy_Ij) August 1, 2018

Atuejide na one of three female candidates wey go run for presidential office and na she be di founder of di National Interest Party (NIP) wey she dey use run.

Di oda two women na Elishama Ideh and Remi Sonaiya.