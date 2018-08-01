2019 Election: Why Eunice Atuejide say 'I no be feminist, na by force?'
Eunice Atuejide wey dey eye to be presidential candidate for Nigeria 2019 election inside on Wednesday say she no be feminist t and say who be feminist.
Tori be say wetin di 39 year old lawyer tok on top photo of only men presidential contestants for 2019 election don turn to quarrel for social media.
E don make thousands of pipo begin twit about Eunice sotey she begin trend afta she post dis tweet.
Wetin make Eunice tok say I no be feminist
- Bukola Saraki port to PDP 'go burst katakata for Senate'
- 2019 Election: Season of impeachment don start for Nigeria?
- Who wan 'open door' for Chimamanda
Di tok tok start afta she enta Twitter to condemn one picture wey show area fada Charlie Boy wit oday young presidential candidate wit di title "Agreement of All 2019 Progressive/Young/ Independent/ Presidential Aspirants to work together".
She tok say di picture no get any woman for inside. Na afta dat tweet, she start to say she no be feminist because she no like wetin di term represent.
- Chimamanda Adichie: "Why I say shame suppose catch French people"
- Queen Amina of Zazzau: Di first powerful Nigerian woman
Plenti pipo don start to dey chook mouth inside di mata.
One man tok say e dey sad say dem go reduce di mata of feminism to if woman fit cook.
Anoda pesin comment say, e no dey good make you shift pipo wey suppose get your back for election go one side.
However, some pipo tink say dem fit see di end game about wetin she wan do with her tweet.
Atuejide na one of three female candidates wey go run for presidential office and na she be di founder of di National Interest Party (NIP) wey she dey use run.
Di oda two women na Elishama Ideh and Remi Sonaiya.