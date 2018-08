Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Aminu Tambuwal na former speaker of Nigeria House of Reps

Di govnor for Sokoto State for north west Nigeria, Aminu Tambuwal na di latest to comot di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to join di opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP confam am for dia twitter handle say oga Tambuwal don return back house.

Skip Twitter post by @OfficialPDPNig Breaking News! The Executive Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal @AWTambuwal has also dumped the failed and dysfunctional @APCNigeria and has returned to the @OfficialPDPNig. We welcome him back home. pic.twitter.com/DyQ1eHBghN — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 1, 2018

Wednesday bin no start well for APC, as di National Publicity Secretary of di party Bolaji Abdullahi announce for Twitter say e dey resign from im position and dey comot di party.

Skip Twitter post by @BolajiAbdullahi In view of recent political developments in the country and within the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have decided to resign my position as the National Publicity Secretary as well as my membership of the party with effect from today. — Bolaji Abdullahi (@BolajiAbdullahi) August 1, 2018

For statement wey im give tori pipo, e tok say di reason why e comot office na say dem no call am wen dem unlawfully comot who e call "validly elected official" from im state wey be Kwara. E say dis act bin dey disrespectful.

Dis dey come one day afta Senate President Bukola Saraki comot APC.