Different types of orgasm wey all women fit experience

Image copyright Laurene Boglio

Relationship sabi pesin don reveal say woman bodi fit experience 12 different orgasms.

One of dem dey happun while you dey sleep, ccording to dis sabi pesin.

Audrey Andrews tell Daily Mail UK tori pipo how pesin fit recognise and experience each one of dem.

1. Clitoral Orgasm

Dis na di most common one and more than 90 per cent of women go get one wen dem begin touch dia clitoris.

Di clitoris only purpose na to provide pleasure although oda parts of di human bodi dey wey fit give pleasure too.

2. Vaginal/G-Spot orgasm

G-spot na di name for small nerve-rich area wey dey above di front vaginal wall and woman fit get orgasm wen dem massage di area.

Image copyright Laurene Boglio

3. Blended Orgasm

Woman fit get dis one wen man touch plenti areas of dia bodi di same time to pleasure dem.

E fit happun wen woman dey in di middle of sex or wen dem just dey start to romance.

4. Multiple Orgasms

Multiple orgasm go fit be wen you orgasm, res, and den orgasm again or one orgasm afta anoda wit no rest.

If you want orgasm more, take one minute relax den go back for round two.

Dem no support media player for your device Sex workers dem be human beings

5. Anal Orgasm

Plenti women fit get orgasm wen dem dey do anal sex even though e no dey popular.

6. Sleep-Gasm (a.k.a 'Snoregasm')

Because di brain dey powerful, e mean say women fit orgasm even for dia sleep.

For sleep, you dey most relaxed, worry no dey, your mind dey freely explore your sexual fantasies and e fit turn you on sotay you go orgasm and e fit wake you up from sleep.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oral sex na type of sex wey pesin go dey use mouth to pleasure im partner for dia private part

7. Cervical Orgasm

Dis na one of di most powerful orgasm woman fit get and e fit happen for deep vaginal penetration.

8. U-Spot Orgasm

Urethra no be only for piss, e dey surrounded by some of di hidden parts of di clitoris and e fit make woman orgasm wen dem stimulate am.

9. A-Spot Orgasm

Di A-Spot dey near di cervix wey just dey above di navel (belly button).

Pesin fit reach dis kind orgasm aft foreplay, take your time, use lube if you want climax.

Image copyright Getty Images

10. Nipple Orgasm

Breast and nipple play dey light up di brain and dey stimulate di clitoris especially if pesin suck am as e go trigger Oxytocin (di love hormone).

11. Coregasm

Dis one dey happun during exercise and e dey begin somwia around di abdominal region.

12. Expanded Sexual Response

Although sabi pipo no really understand am, but tori be say women wey dey experience Expanded Sexual Response (ESR) fit get multiple, intense orgasm.