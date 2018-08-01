President Buhari dey go London go chill for 10 days

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo Image example Na London President Buhari dey usually go wen im wan see im doctor, but dis time na vacation im dey go

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go begin 10 days vacation from dis Friday.

Na im Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, tok dis one for statement on Wednesday.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo go dey in charge as acting President wen Buhari no dey.

Di statement say, "as e dey for Section 145 (1) of di 1999 Constitution, dem don send letter go di President of di Senate, and di Speaker, House of Representatives".

Di statement add say "President Buhari go dey London for di holiday."

Dis Buhari vacation dey come for time wen pipo dey port from im All Progressives Congress party upanddan.

On Tuesday, di Senate President waka comot and on Wednesday one govnor and di party tok-tok pesin follow waka.