President Buhari dey go London go chill for 10 days
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go begin 10 days vacation from dis Friday.
Na im Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, tok dis one for statement on Wednesday.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo go dey in charge as acting President wen Buhari no dey.
- Why Sokoto State Govnor port from Nigeria ruling APC go PDP
- Bukola Saraki port to PDP 'go burst katakata for Senate'
Di statement say, "as e dey for Section 145 (1) of di 1999 Constitution, dem don send letter go di President of di Senate, and di Speaker, House of Representatives".
Di statement add say "President Buhari go dey London for di holiday."
Dis Buhari vacation dey come for time wen pipo dey port from im All Progressives Congress party upanddan.
On Tuesday, di Senate President waka comot and on Wednesday one govnor and di party tok-tok pesin follow waka.