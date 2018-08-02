Image copyright Getty Images Image example APC chairman Adams Oshiomhole say Mr Saraki suppose do di 'honourable tin'

"You no suppose collect crown wey one family get, come leave for personal reasons, come cari am go anoda family"

Na so di National Chairman of Nigeria ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Adams Oshiomhole, describe di mata of how Senate President, Bukola Saraki, comot APC go opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Oga Oshiomhole say di next tin na for oga Saraki to vacate im position.

Mr Saraki bin announce on Tuesday 31 July say im don port go main opposition party PDP.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP Image example Pipo dey call Saraki ogbonge politician wey sabi play di game

Since den, oda top politicians don follow leave di party - APC publicity secretary Bolaji Abdullahi and Sokoto govnor Aminu Tambuwal dey among.

Mr Oshiomhole tok say dem bin dey expect all dis porting wey happun but Mr Saraki suppose do di right and comot for di position wey im dey.

"Na mata of honour to leave di crown for di house wey get am."

Image copyright Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari don do meeting wit govnors and senators wey dey im party before goment announce say im dey go London go rest small.

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo Image example Na London President Buhari dey usually go wen im wan see im doctor, but dis time na vacation im dey go

Oga Oshiomhole say true-true, e no go easy for APC because of all di porting wey happun but las-las, na one man, one vote on election day.