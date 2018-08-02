Fela Kuti: Di musician wey pipo wey fight am before dey celebrate am now

Image copyright David Corio

If you dey follow di music of late ogbonge Afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, you go know say im no dey send goment pipo.

Almost evri song wey im sing na to yab leaders, politicians and big men wey im dey always dey accuse say dem dey do dia citizens strong tin.

Because of dat kain mouth, Fela dey go prison like say na buka.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Femi Kuti (left) and Emmanuel Macron (middle), di first kontri president wey go Afrika Shrine

Now, 21 years afta im die, na so different pipo - plus including politicians wey im dey like to yab - dey hail am.

Last year for Lagos, di city wia im tanda di Afrika Shrine wey im dey perform and wia different authorities dey harass am dat time, di state govnor Akinwunmi Ambode nack correct Fela statue say make pipo dey use am to remember di musician.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lagos govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode (right) follow join Mr Macron (middle) and odas for Afrika Shrine

For early July, French President Emmanuel Macron go di Afrika Shrine to celebrate Africa Culture.

Na di same place wey authorities bin put padlock close am nine years ago because dem claim say 'e dey disturb public peace'.

Fela, wey im middle name - Anikulapo - mean 'di pesin wey get death for pocket, use im music teach young pipo how to fight for dia right so dat goment no go cheat dem.

Na Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti be di full name wey im mama and papa give am wen dem born am for 1938.

Di biggest gbege wey happun to Fela na afta im release di song 'Zombie' wey im take yab di military goment of Olusegun Obasanjo dat time.

Di goment send hundreds of soldiers go di 'Kalakuta Republic' wey Fela dey live, say dem dey find drug.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kalakuta Republic na popular house wia Fela and im pipo dey live for 80's and 90's

Dem burn pipo house, beat many pipo wey dey live for di area.

Fela mama, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, die inside di kasala afta dem throw am from upstairs window of im house.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Newspapers cari plenti tori dat time about Fela

Later, Fela release two songs 'Unknown Soldier' and 'Coffin For Head of State' wey im take accuse Mr Obasanjo and im deputy dat time, Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, say na dem kill im mama. Oga Oabsanjo deny am say im no get hand for wetin happun.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di New Afrika Shrine wey Femi Kuti build for 2009 dey host plenti shows and big-big pipo

For 1983, di goment of General Muhammadu Buhari cari Fela throw for five years inside prison afta im start to dey yab am.

Three years later afta dem release am, na so e release new song 'Beast of No Nation' to yab Mr Buhari war against indiscipline campaign.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Femi Kuti follow im papa career and e no allow Fela legacy die

Wen HIV health problem kill Fela for 1997 at di age of 58, e pass one million pipo wey go di funeral.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fela bin get many women for im life

Now, e be like say politicians, di kain pipo wey dey always fight and harass Fela di time wey im dey alive, na dem dey troway twale give am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian musician Dabenja dey perform for Afrika Shrine for di Felabration wey dem dey do evri year to celebrate Fela

Young Nigerian artists dey always tok say Fela music and im life na im dey ginger dem pass.

But di lyrics wey dey dia music na to dey sing about money and how to flex and slay.

Seun Kuti, wey also follow im papa enta Afrobeat music, dey do di same tin wey Fela and older broda Femi do as dem no dey fear to put mouth for mata wey concern ordinary pipo.