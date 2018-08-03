Image copyright Getty Images Image example Senate president Bukola Saraki port from ruling APC parti go PDP

For di first time for Nigeria history, senate president of di National Assembly leave im parti defect or port go anoda parti.

Wetin dis one mean and how e go affect di office of di Nigeria senate president wey Bukola Saraki dey hold now, if at all, na wetin dis tori dey chook eye inside.

E neva tey wey national chairman of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, tell Nigeria senate presido Bukola Saraki say, make e leave "di crown for di family wey e belong," afta Saraki cari im sef go back im former parti and main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Abuja base constitution lawyer, Uche Uwazuruonye tell BBC Pidgin say, all dat Oshio Baba tok na based on selfish interest because na only court of competent jurisdiction on sabi pipo for di mata of law and constitution get right to interpret di law.

Uwazuruonye say, " feel disappointed" say Oshiomhole fit tok dat kain tin.

Dis mata of politicians wey dey port from one parti to anoda na constitution mata. Two main conditions for di 1999 Nigeria Constitution fit make am possible for any Nigerian politician to leave di parti wey put am for power enta anoda parti.

Di first one na if di parti dey divided for di national level. According to Uwazuruonye, di ruling APC get serious katakata for di national level wey dem neva fit fix and di tin dey get worse.

Di second one na wen two or more political parties come togeda form one parti.

Based on condition number one tok of wheda Saraki go cari "di crown" of office follow bodi, abi APC go collect "di crown" back no dey at all. In fact im say Saraki dey "right to defect."

Di kain porting from APC to PDP wey don happun for dis last few days, neva happun before for Nigeria.

Senator Saraki plus 17 senators, 38 house of rep members and three govnors port from APC go PDP.