Zimbabwe go announce election soon

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zimbabwe elections bin get pipo wey wake for early morning to cast vote.

Zimbabwe go know who go be dia second elected presido for dia history for 9pm west African time.

Di Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announce dis one say make pipo dey calm even as tension don alreadi dey ground.

Dis tori dey come afta opposition Movement for Democratic Change party already accuse di Election Commission weda ruling party Zanu PF dey use style to rig di election.

On Wednesday, three pipo die on top we no go gree wey cause pipo to dey clash wit police and military wey deploy enta street for di kontri capital of Harare.

Tori be say opposition party, Movement for a Democratic Change, candidate, Nelson Chamisa don already dey thank supporters say na im win di election.

Skip Twitter post by @nelsonchamisa THANK YOU ZIMBABWE ...I’m humbled by the support you have given to me as a Presidential Candidate. We have won the popular vote. You voted for total Change in this past election!We have won this one together. No amount of results manipulation will alter your WILL #Godisinit — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 1, 2018

Dis na even as opposition dey claim say dem don rig di election but di electoral commission and pipo wey dey watch from outside di kontri don tok say no be so e happen.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa dey tok say make evri bodi cool temper, even as plenti shops no open today for Harare.