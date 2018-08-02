Zimbabwe go announce election soon
Zimbabwe go know who go be dia second elected presido for dia history for 9pm west African time.
Di Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announce dis one say make pipo dey calm even as tension don alreadi dey ground.
Dis tori dey come afta opposition Movement for Democratic Change party already accuse di Election Commission weda ruling party Zanu PF dey use style to rig di election.
On Wednesday, three pipo die on top we no go gree wey cause pipo to dey clash wit police and military wey deploy enta street for di kontri capital of Harare.
Tori be say opposition party, Movement for a Democratic Change, candidate, Nelson Chamisa don already dey thank supporters say na im win di election.
Dis na even as opposition dey claim say dem don rig di election but di electoral commission and pipo wey dey watch from outside di kontri don tok say no be so e happen.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa dey tok say make evri bodi cool temper, even as plenti shops no open today for Harare.