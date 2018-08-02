Image copyright PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Hollywood star Tom Cruise number six Mission: Impossible - Fallout, fit be di best action film wey pipo go watch for cinema dis 2018, according to sabi pipo.

Dis Mission: Impossible film also star Henry Cavill (Superman), ogbonge black actress Angela Bassett (Black Panther), and na Christopher McQuarrie - wey direct di last Mission: Impossible, write and direct dis new one.

Many pipo dey hail am as di best action film wey dem don see and praise di 56-year-old actor wey do im action stunts imsef.

Cruise act as US agent Ethan Hunt,like e don be for all di Mission: Impossible films, wey dey try save di world from bad pipo with di helep of Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames).

Image copyright PARAMOUNT PICTURES

For one of di film main action scene, we see Tom Cruise jump comot from plane wey dey fly for air at 4,000 metres to save one man wey dey fall from sky, but e no tey afta wey lightning come strike am, yet im and di man manage to survive.

Na one year Oga Cruise, wey be 55 years old dat time, use to take practice for just dat scene alone.

For anoda scene Cruise ride motorcycle ontop wrongway inside middle of Paris for area wey plenty pipo dey dey and later, e hang from tall mountain when di helicopter im dey take chase bad pipo jam di helicopter dem dey inside.

Tori be say Cruise break ankle as im dey do one chase scene last August as im no like to dey use professional stunt pipo to helep am.

Skip Youtube post by BBC Warning: Third party content may contain adverts End of Youtube post by BBC Image Copyright BBC BBC

Image copyright Getty Images Image example [L-R] Stars Alix Benezech, Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby were at the Paris premiere

One US tori website Entertainment Weekly say Cruise no dey age, no dey old, and say di film just dey sweet pass di one wey come before.

Rotten Tomatoes wey be website wey dey rank films, give Fallout 97% wey mean say e dey very good.

Wetin pipo dey talk for social media

Mission: Impossible - Fallout wey don already make $194 million since dem release am 5 days ago, launch for cinemas worldwide on 27 July, 2018 and e dey cinemas now for Nigeria and Ghana.