Apple break $1 trillion record

Image copyright Getty Images

Apple di makers of iPhone and Mac computers on Thursday become di first public company in di world wey go worth $1 trillion. Dat na $1,000,000,000,000!

Since di company first become public for 1980, Apple shares don rise more than 50,000%.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Apple open new store for Milan last week

Di market capitalisation of di iPhone maker reach dat amount dis afternoon inside trading for New York as dia share rise pass $207.

Apple beat Silicon Valley rivals like Amazon and Microsoft to become di first to reach di $1 trillion value.

Na since Tuesday di stock don increase by 9% when tori comot say Apple sell market well well from April to June.

Apple stock don rise more than 50,000% since dem first become public company in 1980.

Steve Jobs wey be one di founders of Apple, create di iPhone, wey come ginger di worth of di company to wetin e be today. For 2011, Jobs die from sickness and Tim Cook come replace am as company oga.