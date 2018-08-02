Image example Fire dey burn for Mile 17 district of Buea for July

Pipo for Bakweri town, Sandpit quarters for Buea still deh for shock as dem claim say army kill some innocent pipo for Monday and on Thursday deh di still see oda die bodi dem for bush.

Pipo weh deh, say deh see special unit for army, BIR park two moto enta quarter for Buea say some youths dem weh deh kill bi dey under one tree di smock.

Tori pesin weh e go for quarter weh deh kill de youths dem tell BBC News Pidgin say de pipo dem dey inside shock afta hear gunshots and see de die bodi dem.

Mola Sam tok how e bin di tok with e kombi and den deh hear shooting near dia house, de kombi run miss road for e house first before e get e sense back enta yi house.

Mola Sam run enta house and with e pikin dem deh lie for ground. Na wen deh hear as pipo di craiy weh deh komot too go see de pipo dem weh deh kill.

Monday dem na always kontri Sunday for Anglophone regions since weh de crisis start and deh business place no di open and even moto no di waka.

Afta de killings deh di still discover some die body dem for one corna company weh e di troway doty and now so na laik six pipo weh deh kill for Buea for Monday.

BBC don try for call Mayor for Buea, Patrick, e phone di ring but no answer and we no also get goment tok-tok pesin too about de killings.

But Mayor bin go ask for de corpse of one of de boys weh deh kill, wintess tok and di wanda say Mayor organise march e no tok about de innocent pipo weh deh kill.