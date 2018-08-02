Bukola Saraki na im be our new oga patapata - PDP

Image copyright PDP Image example PDP Chairman Uche Secondus and new leader of di party Senator Bukola Saraki

People's Democratic Party (PDP) wey be main opposition party for Nigeria, say di kontri Senate President Bukola Saraki na im be dia new national leader.

Kola Ologbodiyan wey be tok-tok pesin of di party tell BBC say as di most senior elected goment official for di party, Senator Saraki na im be di oga patapata.

"Na im be di most senior pesin wey dem vote for inside our party", im tok.

On wetin dis wan mean for next year presidential election wey many pipo belive say Saraki dey chook eye for, oga Ologbodiyan say di party neva reach dat stage.

Im say: "Wen di time to choose candidate reach, we go do primaries. Party members from across Nigeria go choose who di candidate go be."

Image copyright PDP Image example Most of di new members wey just defect enta di party bin dey di headquarters on Thursday

On Wednesday, di chairman of di ruling All Progressives Congress Adams Oshiomole bin tok say make di Senate President comot for im position as im don change party.

Wen BBC ask oga Ologbodiyan to react to wetin Oshiomole tok, im say di APC chairman dey think say politics na labour union.

"Senate President e get as dem dey elect dem. Wen dem wan remove dem, e get as dem dey do am. If you go remove di pesin from office, you need votes.

"Dem need 73 votes and if dem neva get am, e no sabi wetin im dey tok," im tok.

On Tuesday, Senator Saraki bin port from di APC go back to im former party PDP. Na im be di biggest mascurade so far wey don port, since dis latest wan wey politicians begin defect comot from di APC.