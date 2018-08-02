Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wole Soyinka bin don contest to become Nigeria presido, but e no win di election

Nobel Prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinka on Thursday draw ear give Nigeria say 'e no good make pipo crucify anybody wey decide to comot one political party to anoda like di kain reactions wey happun afta Benue state Govnor Samuel Ortom dump APC'.

Soyinka tok dis one as for Lagos during di launch of im new book Who dey watch di Watchmen?

One of di issues Kongi tok about inside dis new book na wetin im call 'di mal-administration' inside one of di foma goment dem.

Soyinka observe say di administration follow for di sabotage wey lead to failure of electricity for Nigeria dat time.

Professor Soyinka, however, criticise di bad intentions of some politicians as dia reasons to dey dump one political party for anoda.

Meanwhile 84 year old Kongi don already collect double honour from two Universities for Nigeria.

Skip Twitter post by @oluremisonaiya The house in which Prof. Wole Soyinka lived on the campus of OAU Ife has been commissioned as a museum, with Ogun State partnering. This is honour well deserved. Glad we did it in his lifetime too. pic.twitter.com/PiL5g2mXLU — Remi Sonaiya (@oluremisonaiya) July 31, 2018

University of Ibadan south west Nigeria name dia Arts Theatre afta di professor while OAU Ile-Ife turn di house wey Professor Wole Soyinka bin live wen im be lecturer for di campus into museum.

Na to celebrate national icons and promote tourism make Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and Ogun state goment for south west Nigeria join hand commission di house as 'The Wole Soyinka Museum'.

Plenti artworks wey Soyinka collect for many years na im dem go dey keep for di museum and di school authorities say dem wan use dat one promote dia cultural legacy.

Govnor for Ogun state Ibikunle Amosun tok say Soyinka bring big honour to di state na im make dem dey honour am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wole Soyinka don win plenti award afta im win Noble Prize

Na for Ogun state dem born 84 year old Professor Wole Soyinka, wen im finish school for UK, im still come back for di state to become lecturer for Univeristy of Ife wey dem later turn to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Di professor wey be pro for poetry and playwriting don collect plenti awards and Im most recent awards include Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award 2009 and Europe Theatre Prize 2017.

Pipo enta social media to celebrate Soyinka.