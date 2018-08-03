Garba Shehu: Nobody dey believe 'cacophonous' PDP lie-lie again
Nigeria goment don tok say opposition party dey spread bad news as President Muhammadu Buhari travel go United Kingdom.
Garba Shehu, wey be Senior Special Assistant to di presideo on media mata, say na lie wetin People's Democratic Party (PDP) dey tok say oga Buhari travel so dat goment go dey illegal tins.
Plenti senior politicians wey bin dey ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) don decamp go join PDP.
Even Senate President Bukola Saraki, APC tok-tok pesin Bolaji Abdullahi, Senator Dino Melaye and 13 oda senators, 38 house of representatives members and Sokoto govnor Aminu Tambuwal cari dia load go di opposition party.
But oga Shehu say PDP dey always spread bad news put for di president head.
"Las-las, one tin wey Nigerians suppose know be say di cacophonus lie from PDP and di tenants wey dey dia tent dey fear one tin, say dia dem go soon open dia old records."
President Buhari bin do meeting wit govnors and senators of im party before e travel go London go rest small.
E don hand ova power give Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Mr Shehu say oga Osinbajo na ogbonge lawyer wey don chop correct twale all ova di world so e no possible say im go follow do bad tins.
E say goment go continue to dey improve di economy and fight corruption.