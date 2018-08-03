Image copyright UNHCR/Alexis Hugue

Cameroon bin di force 12 Nigerian refugees dem back for Banki wen six die for blast with oda Cameroon soldiers for Homaka, United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR tok.

De refugee agency say deh get dia shock as six Nigeria refugees weh deh bin wan remain for Cameroon, three of dem weh na pikin dem die for Far North region for Cameroon.

Cameroon army truck bin di return dem back for Banki weh de moto climb ontop bomb weh e explode.

Six Cameroon soldiers and six refugees dem wound as deh bomb explode for Homaka, for Mayo Sava Division last month.

Cameroon don force about 800 Nigerians back dis year and UNHCR di tok say make goment stop dis kana tin.

Na 96,000 thousand Nigeria refugees di look for place for hide form boko haram for far north and dey register 8000 this year. Cameroon get 367,000 refugees and pipo weh deh was remain for kontri.

"De blast na bad testimony for how Cameroon di continue for force back refugees even as UNHCR don tell'am for respect e obligations", Valentin Tapsoba Director for UNHCR Africa office tok.

E add say "for force refugee back for e kontri dey against principle for 'refoulment' weh e dey for centre for international refugee law weh Cameroon sign".