Image copyright Getty Images

Tension dey Ghana as Ghanaians den Nigerians retailers clash for Suame Magazine market after local retailers allegedly vow say dem go evict foreign retailers from di business.

Di Nigerian retailers dey claim say di local retailers den Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), dey target dema members den remove dem from dema shops by force.

Accra based Joy FM report say some 500 foreign spare parts dealers from Suame Magazine yesterday storm di Suame police station for protection.

Executive member of di Nigerian retailers Association, Victor Moname for media interview threaten say dem also go attack Ghanaian retailers if dem continue to harass dema members.

Nigerians for Ghana make worried over di incident, Okechwuku Nweke who be Nigerian based for Ghana talk say "we no want see that Ghana must go, Nigeria must go thing, now we dey marry each other, wanna relationship be solid now so make we use talk talk resolve di problem."

Di Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku deploy en security personnel to di area make dem stop any further clashes.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander also call for meeting between both GUTA den di foreign traders today make dem try settle di matter.

Di tensions start after earlier directive say make foreigners leave di retail market which government, but later Ministry of Trade and Industry change dema mind.

However most members of GUTA make unhappy about di development sake of dem say di foreigners dey take away dema business.

No solid evidence point to physical injury or harm on Nigerian traders yet, BBC Pidgin contact Ashanti Regional Police PRO many times but no get any response.